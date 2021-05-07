Want to see what Disney cast members will be dressed like at Avengers Campus in Disneyland? Ready for a Native American version of Captain America? Will The Suicide Squad have any credits scenes? Why was Zack Snyder worried he’d be sued by Warner Bros. for Justice League? How did dumb luck make a fight scene in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier look better? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a peek at what the cast members at Disneyland’s upcoming Avengers Campus land will be wearing.

X-Men‘s historic Hellfire Gala will include celebrity guests such as Eminem, Conan O’Brien, and more.

Get a first look at Morgan Kohan as Stephanie Brown in an upcoming episode of The CW’s Batwoman.

George Clooney, the worst Batman, is raffling a lunch with himself and his wife in their Lake Como home.

Here’s a new trailer for what’s coming up in the current seventh season of DC’s The Flash series on The CW.

A new synopsis for an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow deals with the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Meet Joe Gomez, the Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe. Created by geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger (@ShiningComic) and Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist @davidjcutler, the hero will debut this August in “The United States of Captain America” #3! pic.twitter.com/uX59EkxATO — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) May 6, 2021

Get ready to meet Joe Gomez, a Native American version of Captain America coming to Marvel Comics.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer compared season 6’s big villain to Thanos.

