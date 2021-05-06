MODOK Banner

How is YouTube keeping the legacy of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark alive? How long are issues of Non-Stop Spider-Man getting delayed? Ready to see a Marvel-themed animated short from The Simpsons? How would Tom Welling like to return to the role of Superman? What are the working titles for Ant-Man and The Wasp and The Marvels? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Supergirl co-star Chyler Leigh talks about playing Alex Danvers in the sixth/ final season of the TV series.

Find out more about the Marvel: Realm of Champions latest, massive update with House of Asgardia.

Here are some new character posters featuring the Kent family from The CW’s Superman & Lois TV series.

The AV Club takes a gander at how YouTube is keeping the legacy of Spider-Man: Turn of the Dark alive.

Here’s the promo for “Unfinished Business,” the upcoming episode of Black Lightning‘s fourth/final season.

New set photos show Tyler Hoechlin back in the classic Superman suit inspired by classic 1940s cartoons.

Here are a series of character posters introducing some of the supporting cast in Hulu’s new MODOK series.

Non-Stop Spider-Man is having a release delay, with the next three issues pushed back an entire month.

