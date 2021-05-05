Want to get the Batman suit in Fortnite from the video game crossover comic? Who has added fuel to the rumors of a Marvel fighting video game? Who will the villain be on the second season of Invincible? Which cast members of The Flash are leaving at the end of the seventh season? When is the Blade reboot going to begin production? Who wants to play Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, in the DCEU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a peek at what’s coming up in upcoming episodes of the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is adding more fuel to recent rumors of a Marvel fighting videog game.

Here’s the first promo for “Fear Knot,” the upcoming seventh episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season.

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman reveals the identity of the villain Mark Grayson faces in season 2.

Barry Allen has new woes in the promo for “Timeless,” the ninth episode of the seventh season of The Flash.

Disney+ in Brazil and other non-U.S. markets have moved Agents of SHIELD to the Marvel Legacy section.

The new suit The Dark Knight wears in Fortnite: Batman Zero has arrived in the actual video game now.

Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will officially depart The Flash series at the end of the seventh season.

