Avengers: Infinity War Poster by Neemz

Want to make a cocktail inspired by Batman: The Animated Series? Want to see Iman Vellani in her full Ms. Marvel costume? Who is the latest addition to Marvel’s Secret Invasion series? Did you hear Morbius got delayed yet again? Who is the main character in Marvel’s Eternals? What familiar Batman location have Warner Bros. production trucks been spotted at? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new edition of How to Drink reveals a recipe for a special cocktail from Batman: The Animated Series.

Krypton co-star Wallis Day recently discussed about replacing Ruby Rose as Kate Kane on Batwoman.

The CW had Nicole Maines sit down to talk about playing Dreamer in the sixth/final season of Supergirl.

Check out Iman Vellani in her full Ms. Marvel superhero costume in set photos from the new Marvel series.

Here’s a promo for “I’ll Give You a Clue,” the 13th episode of the second season of The CW’s Batwoman.

Nate Moore talked about why the Thunderbolts didn’t appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Poster artist Neemz created a big ensemble poster featuring the many heroes of Avengers: Infinity War.

Calvary co-star Killian Scott is the latest to join the cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

