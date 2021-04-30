What is Penguin Random House doing to ensure Marvel Comics don’t arrive at shops damaged? Want to see the trailer for the second half of Lucifer season five? Could James Gunn stick with TV for awhile after he directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Want to see some art from the upcoming Batman ’89 comic? Did The Falcon and The Winter Soldier confirm Bucky was bisexual? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW posted another interview, this time with Supergirl cast member Jesse Rath, who plays Brainiac 5.

Penguin Random House revealed it will be using special new packaging to prevent damage to Marvel Comics.

The collected hardcover of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has a code for players to get DC-themed items.

How would you like to see Jack Black pop up in the Green Lantern series? CBR thinks it should happen.

Here’s the trailer for the second part of the fifth season of Lucifer, coming soon to Netflix streaming library.

Did you know a comic book once had a fight between Thor and Hulk interrupted by some New York Jets fans.

The key art for The CW’s upcoming DC Comics series Naomi from Ava DuVernay has just debuted online.

James Gunn says working on Peacemaker may have convinced him to keep making TV shows for awhile.

Aaron Toney, stunt double for Anthony Mackie, showed off some moves with Captain America‘s shield.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman does not know where Steve Rogers is.

Comic Book Resources thinks US Agent could end up leading the West Coast Avengers team in the MCU.

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer defended the decision to kill Lemar Hoskins.

Gettin those crunches in pic.twitter.com/L4RbfpokqT — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) April 27, 2021

Batman ’89 artist Joe Quinones shared a look at Michael Keaton‘s Bruce Wayne getting a workout in.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland says they didn’t confirm Bucky was bisexual.

Warner Bros. Pictures posted a 4K trailer for Joss Whedon‘s Justice League. Trash never looked so good.

A new Hawkeye set photo shows Jeremy Renner finally wearing the purple color scheme from the comics.

