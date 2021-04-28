Want to see a crossover between Teen Titans GO! and DC Super Hero Girls (or least distract your kids with one)? What’s up with this new Colossus everyone is talking about? Are the developers of Injustice coming up with a Marvel fighting game? Which Spider-Man: Far From Home supporting star is returning for No Way Home? Is Loki digging into an obscure X-Men comic story? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In case you didn’t hear, DC FanDome will be come back this year, but it won’t be until mid-October this time.

Marvel’s Loki and DC’s The Suicide Squad are among IMDb‘s most anticipated movies/TV shows coming.

Here’s a video from Alex Ross looking at the artwork he created for the original Justice League of America.

The Boys co-star Laz Alonso says the third season of the series will be three times bloodier than season 2.

One era ends as a new one begins. ? #XMenHellfireGala pic.twitter.com/khIfgkR5O0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 27, 2021

New artwork for the X-Men: Hellfire Gala has everyone talking about how Colossus is looking sexy as hell.

NetherRealm Studios, developers of Mortal Kombat and Injustice, may be working on a Marvel fighting game.

Cartoon Network has a crossover between Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls coming up soon.

Marvel’s upcoming Ironheart TV series will be comprised of six episodes whenever it debuts on Disney+.

