What is Deathstroke doing in the Batman comic crossover with Fortnite? What’s up with Dominic Purcell leaving DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Which comic book shows got nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards? What is the working title for Black Panther II? Who are the odds-on favorite characters to make an appearance in Loki? Which The Flash guest star is joining The Boys spin-off? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW posted an interview with Supergirl co-star Azie Tesfal, who plays Kelly Olsen on the TV series.

Deathstroke will be getting involved with the Batman comic book crossover with the Fortnite video game.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store for the upcoming fourth and final season of DC’s Black Lightning.

Dominic Purcell appeared to exit DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rather dramatically, but maybe not?

Here’s the promo for “Initiate Self-Destruct,” the upcoming 12th episode the second season of Batwoman.

The Flash guest star Reina Hardesty is joining the cast of Amazon’s untitled spin-off of The Boys series.

Get a look at the Marvel United: X-Men game that’s in the process of being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

Marvel’s WandaVision and Amazon’s The Boys have been nominated for some MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.