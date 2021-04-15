When did Tom Hiddleston find out that Loki was going to die in Avengers: Endgame? Why does Ed Brubaker feel sick when he sees the success of The Winter Soldier as a Marvel character? Is Disney+ working on some kind of Wolverine anthology series? Did you catch the new Captain America shield in the recent promo for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Is there Eternals movie merch in the wild? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The cast of Supergirl talks about the DC Comics superheroine getting stuck in the Phantom Zone yet again.

The DC Festival of Heroes: Asian Superhero Celebration one-shot introduces The Monkey Prince.

For those who just don’t have time for the comics or movies, here’s X-Men‘s Dark Phoenix Saga explained.

Tom Hiddleston knew Loki was going to die in Avengers: Endgame before Thor: Ragnarok was shot.

Superman & Lois is taking a break for five weeks, but here’s a promo teasing what’s in store when it returns.

Ed Brubaker got paid more for a Captain America movie cameo than for creating The Winter Soldier.

"The Whole World is Watching." Check out the fifth in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @Doaly. Stream the fourth episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/J8hB0PxZFL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 14, 2021

Marvel Studios released this poster for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with new artwork from Doaly.

A rumor claims Disney+ is working on a new Wolverine anthology series to introduce the mutant to the MCU

