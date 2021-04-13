Who the hell is Party Thor and what is he doing in Marvel’s What If…? animated series? Could Black Panther be the surprising character coming up in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Want an official first look at the live-action Powerpuff Girls series coming to The CW? Does Ray Fisher still want to appear in The Flash movie? How did a line from Joss Whedon‘s cut of Justice League almost end up in The Snyder Cut? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a promo for “Arrive Alive,” the upcoming 11th episode of the second season of The CW’s Batwoman.

New merchandise from Marvel’s What If…? animated anthology series introduces us to… Party Thor?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is coming back soon for season six, and here’s a tease of what is on the way.

Marvel’s Nate Moore debunked rumors of Black Panther in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Here’s a little lesson on how to draw a cartoon version of Bizarro with DC Comics artist Gustavo Duarte.

It appears that Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany has started filming in Georgia.

The CW unveiled a first official look at the new live-action Powerpuff Girls series and the new wardrobes.

Sebastian Stan doesn’t know if there will be a second season of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

