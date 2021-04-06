Want to see the first trailer for DC Comics’ animated Batman: The Long Halloween movie? How many views did the new Black Widow trailer get in 24 hours? What is Wyatt Russell‘s favorite meme about John Walker? What Fantastic Four comic has gone up in value thanks to Loki? What new evidence has surfaced that Tobey Maguire is in Spider-Man: No Way Home? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #1-7 is being collected in a new deluxe edition hardcover, and here’s a trailer.

For the Merc with a Mouth’s 30th birthday, Deadpool vs The World is getting a limited edition re-release.

A new edition of Marvel’s Long Story Short gives you the background info on the Spider-Man character Silk.

Emily VanCamp reacted to the fan backlash over kissing Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War.

Did you folks catch Bruce Campbell‘s fake Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness script page?

The most recent trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow raked in more than 70 million views in the first 24 hours.

Jensen Ackles is voicing Batman in Batman: The Long Halloween movie, and here’s the first trailer.

The new Loki trailer raised the aftermarket sales price of Fantastic Four #353, the debut of Mr. Mobius.

