Who are the latest additions to Ava DuVernay‘s DC Comics series Naomi at The CW? What is the name of Nightwing‘s new puppy? Which comics are the episodes of M.O.D.O.K. referencing in the first season? What does Sam Raimi think of memes inspired by his Spider-Man movies? Want to see the full pilot for the Birdgirl series on Adult Swim? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a timelapse sculpture of Jared Leto as Joker in both Suicide Squad and the new Justice League.

“Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect” DLC from Marvel’s Avengers introduces Old Man Hawkeye.

Here’s a WonderCon panel with the cast and creators of the Justice Society: World War II animated movie.

Ava DuVernay’s DC Comics series Naomi is adding 7th Heaven star Barry Watson and more to the cast.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming Marvel Comics event series remake Heroes Reborn, coming later this year.

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson says, “You guys are gonna shit yourself,” when you see the new trailer.

Fans voted on what the name of Nightwing‘s new puppy would be. Haley won out, but Bitewing is better.

The episode titles for Marvel’s new Hulu animated M.O.D.O.K. series reference classic comic book storylines.

