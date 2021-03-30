Was the Justice League on Smallville terrible? Who will distribute Marvel Comics now that the company is leaving Diamond Comic Distributors? Who is the secret guest star that Harley Quinn‘s showrunner is teasing? Is that the Spear of Destiny in The Suicide Squad? Did you catch the Star Wars reference in last weekend’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mr. Sunday Movies takes a dive into the low budget Justice League in the Superman series Smallville.

Marvel is also leaving Diamond Comic Distributors and has now struck a deal with Penguin Random House.

Here’s a glimpse at “Time Off for Good Behavior,” the upcoming tenth episode of Batwoman‘s second season.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says she “feels fantastic” about the ending of the show’s sixth and final season.

Wired takes a closer look at every single suit you can wear in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie shared a video of a skydiving stunt from Episode 8, “Survived Much Worse.”

"Everybody in the world expects me to be something and I don't want to fail them." Meet John Walker in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/R5hJIRNTD5 — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 28, 2021

Wyatt Russell gets his own character poster as John Walker on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Harley Quinn showrunner Patrick Schumacker teased a special guest voice from The Suicide Squad.

