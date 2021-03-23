Who is the new Kate Kane that was revealed in the second season of Batwoman? Which former Saturday Night Live cast member live-tweeted Zack Snyder’s Justice League? What did Kevin Feige say about Young Avengers possibly coming together? What signature hairstyle did Zack Snyder originally want to give Superman in Justice League? Will you watch Birdgirl on Adult Swim? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the promo for “Rule #1,” the upcoming ninth episode of the second season of The CW’s Batwoman.

DC has announced that new issues of Milestone Comics will go on sale digitally and in print simultaneously.

Here’s the first trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of Supergirl, coming to The CW on March 30.

Comedian Leslie Jones hilariously live-tweeted Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the director loved it.

Here’s the trailer for Adult Swim’s new animated series Birdgirl, arriving at midnight next month on April 4.

Anthony Mackie thinks The Falcon and The Winter Soldier need to unionize so they finally get paid.

The CW released a poster for the sixth and final season of Supergirl, featuring all of the superhero’s allies.

Wallis Day is the new Kate Kane on Batwoman, and Ruby Rose has already congratulated the actress.

