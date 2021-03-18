Ready for Black Panther to arrive in Marvel’s Avengers? What is Lex Luthor doing at the Fortress of Solitude in the final season of Supergirl? Did Zack Snyder’s Justice League crash HBO Max today? Want to see the virtual premiere for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? How about the digital red carpet event for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? How was Ryan Reynolds‘ live tweet watch party for Green Lantern? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Photos of Supergirl‘s final season tease a showdown between Lex and Supergirl in the Fortress of Solitude

Apparently the rush to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max created problems for some users.

Using basic techniques and regular drawing tools, Marvel’s Brian Crosby shows how to draw Baby Groot.

Kaci Walfall is taking the role of Naomi in DC’s new series from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship.

For Captain America‘s 80th anniversary, Marvel is introducing teenage LGBTQ+ hero Aaron Fischer.

Director Anthony Desiato‘s documentary My Comic Shop Country is now available on CuriosityStream

Here’s the trailer reveal for upcoming Black Panther DLC coming soon for the Marvel’s Avengers game.

Zack & Deborah Snyder had to pull old costumes out of storage for Justice League and tape’em together.

