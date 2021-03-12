How did an artist turn an electric razor into War Machine? What is this new Batman: Reptilian comic all about? What kind of role does Amy Poehler want in a Marvel movie? Was there ever a discussion about Doctor Strange appearing in WandaVision? Could Gwyneth Paltrow ever come back to the MCU? What other actors are playfully throwing their hats in the ring for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Batman: Reptilian is a new DC Black Label series by Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp debuting on June 22.

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter talked about what happened with his old Punisher: War Zone script.

The cast of Superman & Lois, now in its first season on The CW, all pick Lex Luthor as their favorite villain.

Zack Snyder thanked Jared Leto for taking time to return as Joker in his longer cut of Justice League.

The art from the gatefold in The History of the DC Universe deluxe hardback is up for auction right now.

Amy Poehler told Seth Meyers that she’s interested in playing Captain Marvel‘s bossy sister or something.

YouTube channel Ray Studio turned a Braun electric razor into a model of War Machine from Marvel Comics.

Not surprising, but The Batman second unit director Bradley Parker says the DC movie is phenomenal.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.