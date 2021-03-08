What are the rumored episode titles for the third season of Titans? Is Paul Bettany still up for playing Vision in the future? Want to see some promo art for Marvel’s Eternals? Need a crash course on chaos magic and nexus beings after WandaVision? Who is The Stranger on Superman and Lois? What kind of celebrations will be happening for the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW released a video wondering who “The Stranger” is in this first season of the Superman & Lois series.

Wonder Woman‘s 80th anniversary will be celebrated from now through Wonder Woman Day on October 21.

Here’s another look at what’s to come on the seventh season of The Flash, now airing on Tuesdays on The CW.

Superman & Lois was the most-streamed series premiere in The CW’s history with 3.25 million total viewers.

Here’s a peek at “It’s Best You Stop Digging,” the upcoming seventh episode of Batwoman‘s second season.

Many of the episode titles for the third season of Titans may have leaked and contain some interesting reveals.

Here’s a retro remix promo for Wonder Woman 1984 featuring a vintage visual style and classic animation.

Melissa Benoist and David Harewood were spotted shooting on the set of Supergirl season six in Canada.

