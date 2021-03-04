Assembled: The Making of WandaVision Poster

Want to see what’s coming in the seventh season of The Flash? What award is Zack Snyder getting from the Hollywood Critics Association? Want to see the poster for Assembled: The Making of WandaVision? Why was one of Chris Evans‘ friends unimpressed while on the set of Captain America: The First Avenger? How much of Zack Snyder’s Justice League made it into the theatrical cut? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a look at the “The Speed of Thought,” the upcoming second episode of the seventh season of The Flash.

Kathryn Hahn was completely stunned by the WandaVision song “Agatha All Along” topping iTunes charts.

Here’s a peek at “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower,” the third episode of Superman & Lois season one.

Kevin Feige explained what sets Sam Wilson apart from other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s plenty more danger and excitement to come in this look ahead at the seventh season of The Flash.

Zack Snyder is receiving the Valiant Award at the 4th Annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

Here’s the poster for the new behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.

Eternals director Chloe Zhao intentionally included a reference to The Avengers in her movie Nomadland.

