Want to see what’s coming in the seventh season of The Flash? What award is Zack Snyder getting from the Hollywood Critics Association? Want to see the poster for Assembled: The Making of WandaVision? Why was one of Chris Evans‘ friends unimpressed while on the set of Captain America: The First Avenger? How much of Zack Snyder’s Justice League made it into the theatrical cut? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a look at the “The Speed of Thought,” the upcoming second episode of the seventh season of The Flash.

Kathryn Hahn was completely stunned by the WandaVision song “Agatha All Along” topping iTunes charts.

Here’s a peek at “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower,” the third episode of Superman & Lois season one.

Kevin Feige explained what sets Sam Wilson apart from other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s plenty more danger and excitement to come in this look ahead at the seventh season of The Flash.

Zack Snyder is receiving the Valiant Award at the 4th Annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

View Marvel Studios' #WandaVision through a new lens ? Go behind the scenes with Marvel Studios' "Assembled: The Making of WandaVision," an Original Special streaming March 12 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GPBK8q0OS9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 4, 2021

Here’s the poster for the new behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.

Eternals director Chloe Zhao intentionally included a reference to The Avengers in her movie Nomadland.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.