Want to see DeepFakes of Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man movies? What detail did the WandaVision costume designer include in all of Darcy‘s wardrobes? Want to see what Steppenwolf looks like without armor? Will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dig into Sam Wilson‘s backstory? Which DC Comics superhero movie star is expecting a new baby? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the promo for “It’s Best You Stop Digging,” the upcoming seventh episode of The CW’s Batwoman.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot revealed she is expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano.

With Infinite Frontier #0 debuting today, DC Comics announced the series will continue this summer.

Character descriptions have surfaced for the upcoming spin-off of The Boys set at a superhero university.

Here’s a peek behind the scenes of the 2018 DC Comics animated movie Batman Ninja from Warner Bros.

Kat Dennings revealed why WandaVision costume designer Mayes Rubeo used teal in Darcy’s costumes.

Here’s a DeepFake putting Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man movies.

Superman & Lois, which premiered last week, has already been renewed for a second season at The CW.

