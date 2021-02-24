How is Tom Holland‘s brother playing the same character in Spider-Man 3 as he did in Cherry? Did you see how Superman & Lois paid homage to Action Comics #1? When will Stargirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return to The CW? Want to see the first photo from the set of The Boys season three? When can you see Superman: The Animated Series in HD on HBO Max? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Top creative minds from across entertainment celebrate Black History Month in Marvel’s Voices: Legacy.

The first hour of the Superman & Lois premiere gave The CW its largest audience in that time slot in two years.

Now that Superman & Lois has debuted on The CW, the first promo for the show’s second episode is here.

The second season of Stargirl will be coming to The CW this summer, but no specific release date was given.

The CW also provided a tease of what’s coming from the rest of the first season of DC’s new Superman & Lois.

Kevin Feige was not shy about how to design the lair of Agatha Harkness from last week’s WandaVision.

If you happened to miss Superman & Lois, here’s a preview of the very first episode with a classic homage.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.