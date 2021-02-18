Want to learn how to draw Ghost Spider? Care for a quick glimpse of the upcoming Batwheels animated series? How about the new Aquaman: King of Atlantis animated series? Is WandaVision bringing back Emma Caulfield as Dottie soon? Which Marvel movie will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier build upon? How could WandaVision change the future of the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel artist Brian Crosby teaches how to draw Ghost-Spider using basic techniques and materials at home.

X-Men: Legends comics has confirmed the connection between Adam X, Cyclops and the Summers family.

Towards the end of this sizzle reel, you’ll find a sneak peek of DC’s new Batwheels animated series coming soon.

Ahead of the February 23 premiere on The CW, Superman & Lois now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89%.

Here’s the cast of The CW’s Arrowverse welcoming Superman & Lois to the channel’s big superhero family.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 broke the record for IDW’s highest print run ever.

The first promotional image for HBO Max's AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS has been released pic.twitter.com/pfRwXAt6gn — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) February 17, 2021

HBO Max released the first image from the new DC Comics animated series Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

Doom Patrol star Jovian Wade, who plays Cyborg on the series, threw his support behind Ray Fisher.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.