WandaVision - Kat Dennings Poster

Which Succession co-star is rumored to be joining the cast of Spider-Man 3? Is WandaVision hinting at the arrival of X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU? What does Jared Leto have to say about rumors that he sent Margot Robbie a dead rat while shooting Suicide Squad? Which Marvel character may also appear in Thor: Love & Thunder? What’s the meaning of hexagons in WandaVision? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

It’s time to get acquainted with Shang-Chi now that the character is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After appearing in Marvel’s What If…?, actor Frank Grillo says he’ll be done playing villain Crossbones.

There’s a Funko POP Comic Cover collectible on the way paying tribute to the first appearance of Superman.

A rumor says Succession co-star Arian Moayed has landed an unknown supporting role in Spider-Man 3.

Here’s the story trailer for Hawkeye‘s debut in the Marvel’s Avengers video game, coming up on March 18.

Ray Fisher offered up one reason why he’s not being sued by Joss Whedon or any Warner Bros. executives.

Kat Dennings got her own WandaVision character poster showing off a TV straight out of the early 2000s.

Director Zack Snyder confirmed that if his cut of Justice League heads to theaters, it’ll have an intermission.

