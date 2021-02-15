Are you disappointed that The CW didn’t pick up the Wonder Girl series? What would happened in the third season of Iron Fist? Which Marvel star had a hand in convincing Hailee Steinfeld to star in Hawkeye? What did you miss in the recent trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? What can you expect in the first two episodes of the animated MODOK series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s all the info you need to know about The Eternals before they arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Fist star Finn Jones played a critical role in convincing Hailee Steinfeld to take her role in Hawkeye.

Here’s the cast of Superman & Lois talking about joining the line-up of DC Comics superheroes at The CW.

The Flash TV series star Grant Gustin announced he and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their first child.

Here’s a new promo for “Gore On,” the upcoming fifth episode of the second season of Batwoman on The CW.

Iron Fist star Finn Jones revealed some details about the story that fans would have seen in the third season.

work/life. ? so grateful. i hope you all are safe and well ? pic.twitter.com/Ha2IER2pcO — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) February 8, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld looks exhausted in this photo she posted from from behind the scenes of the set of Hawkeye.

The first two episodes of Marvel’s new MODOK series will feature time traveling and a Third Eye Blind concert.

