Here’s a look at Wanda Maximoff through her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before WandaVision.

The Punisher co-creator laments how police officers misunderstand the character and misuse the vigilante logo.

Batman: Year of the Dragon is releasing so many clips that we might see the whole movie before it’s out.

Kevin Feige says “never say never” about a possible return for Luke Cage and Jessica Jones in the future.

Here’s a new tease of the upcoming Marvel Studios series WandaVision, arriving on Disney+ on January 15.

The Boys, The Old Guard and Birds of Prey won Critics Choice Awards in various superhero categories.

A new beginning for Gotham. Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 17! Stream next day free only on The CW. #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/1ksdGFJ1Pp — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) January 5, 2021

Here’s a new poster for the second season of Batwoman with Javicia Leslie suited up for “a new beginning.”

The CW isn’t picking up the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off for now, but it may not be dead just yet.

