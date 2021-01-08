What can we expect from the second season of Batwoman? Who is lending their voices to the animated DC Comics movie Justice Society: World War II? Want to see a new clip from Batman: Year of the Dragon? What idea did James Gunn steal from fan theories for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Want to know the origin story of Comic Book Guy from The Simpsons? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the cast of Batwoman talking about the upcoming second season and teasing fans with some early hype.

The stunt team for Doom Patrol is getting back together to prepare for production on the show’s third season.

No wonder Comic Book Guy is such a ?????????… pic.twitter.com/mLmrQnNcmu — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) January 4, 2021

The Simpsons did a Comic Book Guy origin story in the style of Wes Anderson, and you can watch a clip.

Bates Motel star Aliyah O’Brien is joining season six of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in a mysterious role.

Disney+’s new series Legends recaps the history of Wanda Maximoff and Vision before WandaVision.

Sorry, comic book toy fans, but the 2021 New York Toy Fair has officially been canceled due to the pandemic.

Here’s another clip from Batman: Soul of the Dragon with Bruce Wayne punching the hell out of a rock.

Javicia Leslie talks about what’s in store for the second season of Batwoman as she inherits the title role.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.