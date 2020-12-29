Want to see the first trailer for The CW’s new Superman & Lois series? Why was Kelly Hu‘s role as Deathstrike in X2: X-Men United so challenging for her? Want to see a DeepFake video putting Mahershala Ali into the Blade movies? Did Joseph Gordon-Levitt talk with Marvel Studios about a new project? Want to hear part of the new Justice League score by Junkie XL? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Wonder Woman 1984 suffered a heavy drop-off at the Chinese box office in its second weekend of release.

Spawn star Michael Jai White sounds thoroughly confused by Todd McFarlane’s plans for a new Spawn.

Kelly Hu recently discussed the unique challenges of playing Deathstrike in X2: X-Men United in 2003.

Pom Klementieff took some playful jabs at Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in a recent Instagram post.

I’ll be home for Christmas ? pic.twitter.com/u6A9j8ya8x — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 23, 2020

Jeremy Renner posted a photo wearing the Ronin tattoo sleeve that he’ll be wearing in the Hawkeye series.

Pedro Pascal recently remembered the time he spent on the abandoned Wonder Woman series from NBC.

Here’s a teaser trailer for Superman & Lois, though it doesn’t really have any footage from the series itself.

Hot Toys is offering exchanges for the Tony Stark head on the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark LXXXV figure.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.