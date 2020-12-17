How would Thomas Jane like to return to The Punisher franchise? Who is playing the new Morgan Edge in Superman & Lois? Want to see a music video that Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig made during Wonder Woman 1984? Will Zack Snyder’s Justice League have a post-credits scene? Who will compose the scores for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Venom sequels? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Famed mountain climber Ed Viesturs joins Joe Quesada for the latest episode of Marvel Storyboards.



The Punisher star Thomas Jane would revisit the franchise if he could direct and have Jon Bernthal star.

The 4.2 update is here along with Legendary GOLDEN ARMOR WONDER WOMAN! Get the update now and suit up in her new golden armor! #INJ2mobile #WW84https://t.co/nFFKd4ZdWX pic.twitter.com/fmM1fqS0tY — Injustice 2 Mobile (@Injustice2Go) December 15, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 additions have been brought into the mobile edition of Injustice 2, so get the update.

The CW’s Superman & Lois has cast Adam Rayner (Tyrant) as the Arrowverse’s new take on Morgan Edge.

Here’s a new TV spot for Marvel’s WandaVision featuring a little bit of new footage not seen in the latest trailer.

In case you missed it, Wonder Woman 1984 has been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, standing at 89%.

M&M’s commissioned an artist to put together a portrait of Deadpool created with tons of the tiny candies.

HBO Max’s newly announced Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker may have a role for Maggie Q.

