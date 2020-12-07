How I Met Your Mother Cast as Marvel Superheroes By Andy Park

Want to see the trailer for the next season of Pennyworth? What are the best episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series? Could Zack Snyder’s Justice League continue in comic book form? Want to see the tribute that Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle gave to Chadwick Boseman on MTV? Why was Patty Jenkins afraid of using Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming second season of Pennyworth, a series which is still happening on Epix.

Jim Lee & Scott Williams‘ original art for Marvel’s Uncanny X-Men #268 sold for $300,000 at auction.

Here’s a look at Javicia Leslie getting suited up for the second season of Batwoman from a CCXP featurette.

A new Batman: Arkham Knight update now unlocks the Anime and Zur En Arrh costume skins for free.

Here’s a round-up of the best episodes of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from back in the 1990s.

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they’re planning DC Comics content for global markets.

How I Met Your Mother Cast as Marvel Superheroes By Andy Park

Marvel artist Andy Park painted the How I Met Your Mother cast as superheroes as a wrap gift for all of them.

After questioning the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Black Panther star Letitia Wright deleted social media.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.