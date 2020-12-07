Want to see the trailer for the next season of Pennyworth? What are the best episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series? Could Zack Snyder’s Justice League continue in comic book form? Want to see the tribute that Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle gave to Chadwick Boseman on MTV? Why was Patty Jenkins afraid of using Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming second season of Pennyworth, a series which is still happening on Epix.

Jim Lee & Scott Williams‘ original art for Marvel’s Uncanny X-Men #268 sold for $300,000 at auction.

Javicia Leslie gave us a new behind the scenes look at her as #Batwoman for the upcoming season! #CCXP pic.twitter.com/TP9twrPde0 — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) December 6, 2020

Here’s a look at Javicia Leslie getting suited up for the second season of Batwoman from a CCXP featurette.

A new Batman: Arkham Knight update now unlocks the Anime and Zur En Arrh costume skins for free.

Here’s a round-up of the best episodes of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from back in the 1990s.

HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they’re planning DC Comics content for global markets.

Marvel artist Andy Park painted the How I Met Your Mother cast as superheroes as a wrap gift for all of them.

After questioning the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Black Panther star Letitia Wright deleted social media.

