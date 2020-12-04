Want to find out where some cool Easter eggs are in Spider-Man: Miles Morales? How many people played the Galactus event in Marvel’s Fortnite crossover? Did Sony accidentally spoil multiple Spider-Men coming in Spider-Man 3? Could Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrive earlier than we thought? Why is Black Panther star Letitia Wright under fire? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The voice cast of Spider-Man: Miles Morales picks their favorite Spidey suits from the recent video game.

The new Galactus event in Fortnite was their largest ever with a whopping 15.3 million gamers playing online.

Here’s a new poster for WandaVision featuring the couple on a classic TV set, but not everything is as it seems.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright is now under fire for sharing a video questioning the COVID-19 vaccine.

Explore the origins of Battleworld and find out about the story that kicks off Marvel Realm of Champions.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar says Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max “in a few months.”

ComicBookMovie.com has a list of Easter eggs you might want to seek out in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

New Hawkeye spy photos and set videos caught Alaqua Cox on set as the new character Maya Lopez/Echo.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.