Need to learn a little more about M.O.D.O.K. before his animated show premieres on Hulu? Want a first look at Starfire‘s new look in the third season of Titans? Ready to buy your Spider-Bot even though Avengers Campus isn’t open? Want to see footage from a canceled Green Lantern game for Super Nintendo? What was the first movie score released with a parental advisory label? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

If you’re not familiar with the big-headed Marvel Comics villain known as M.O.D.O.K. here’s a breakdown.

Legendary comic book publisher Michael Z. Hobson, former executive vice president of Marvel, has died.

Bow when in the presence of Queen Starfire ? @TheAnnaDiop @hbomax pic.twitter.com/p7Kv2Ez2TX — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) November 23, 2020

The official Titans account on Twitter shared concept art and a first look at Starfire in the show’s third seaosn.

Image Comics’ Savage Dragon animated series that originally aired on USA in 1995 is streaming on Peacock.

Even though Avengers Campus won’t be open for awhile, you can get your hand on a Spider-Bot much sooner

An episode of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends on Disney+ has a warning about cultural depictions.

Did You Know Gaming on YouTube explores a canceled Green Lantern video game made for Super Nintendo.

Wondering why you can’t find the Chrysler Building in Spider-Man: Miles Morales? It’s because of copyrights.

