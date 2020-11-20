Why is Black Lightning ending with season four? How much did Detective Comics #27 recently land at an auction? Why is Ms. Marvel dressed as Captain Marvel in the show’s first set photos? Is Wonder Woman 1984 going to let Diana fly? Want to see a new photo of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke? Could Tobey Maguire play a version of Uncle Ben in Spider-Man 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Celebrate 80 years of Captain America with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B Cebulski and editor Tom Brevoort.

X-Men Legends writer Fabian Nicieza spoke on how the new comic series connects to the Marvel universe.

Black Lightning on The CW will be concluding with season four, but the Painkiller spin-off is still coming.

Stargirl actors Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski confirmed they’ll be back as Sportsmaster and Tigress.

Former SNL star and stand-up comedian Sasheer Zamata is in the latest episode of Marvel Storyboards.

Why did the animation style change so drastically in the second season of the 1990s Iron Man animated series.

This month’s exclusive subscriber cover by Max Löffler features a futuristic vision of The Vision himself, with Wanda’s silhouette always front and centre in his mind – only available to existing Empire subscribers. READ MORE: https://t.co/8V9nVbmdwk pic.twitter.com/HVIKiYndiN — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 20, 2020

Empire’s next issue is dedicated to the upcoming Marvel series WandaVision, coming to Disney+ in January.

Detective Comics #27, the first appearance of Batman, recently sold at auction for a record $1.5 million.

