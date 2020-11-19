Are you interested in the Kate Bishop expansion for Marvel’s Avengers coming in December? Who will play Jakeem Thunder in the second season of Stargirl? What is “Thunderbolt” Ross trying to do in Black Widow? How much new footage will be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Why did Kate Mara take such a small role in Iron Man 2? Will you see Wonder Woman 1984 if there’s a theater rental option? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers expansion featuring Kate Bishop, coming December 8.

Stargirl season 2 has cast Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, the new wielder of the Thunderbolt pen.

Here’s a trailer for the upcoming Marvel Comics event Avengers: Enter the Phoenix, beginning in December.

Jason Momoa shared a wonderful FaceTime call with a young cancer patient who is also a big Aquaman fan.

Here’s a closer look at the aforementioned Kate Bishop expansion coming to Marvel’s Avengers next month.

Jaimie Alexander has flown to Atlanta, prompting many to believe she’ll be part of the Loki series at Disney+.

The X-Jet in X-Men: The Animated Series is getting a Transformers action figure called Ultimate X-Spanse.

Zack Snyder confirmed that there isn’t really any reason for him to release a director’s cut of Man of Steel.

