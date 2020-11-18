What’s up with all these Avengers mech suits? How will we find Sharon Carter in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Which Marvel star was named Sexiest Man Alive? Think you have enough money to buy a cowl worn by Michael Keaton in Batman? How about Stan Lee‘s wardrobe from Spider-Man? What did Paul Bettany have to say about Vision‘s downstairs? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new look at Marvel 616, the documentary series about Marvel fandom available on Disney+ this Friday.

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie says she’s curious to see David Ayer’s original cut of the DC Comics movie.

Referenced scene: https://t.co/2rhbAPMwq6 I attempted to line up the shots as best I can, hope ya like it. I'm really digging #MilesMoralesPS5 at the moment – I just would like to let you know that I've been slow on posting rn since my Macbook battery is on it's last legs! — Much (@Much118x) November 14, 2020

One of the best scenes in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was recreated in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promo art hints at a certain detail about Sharon Carter in the series.

Longtime comic book artist Alex Ross makes the case for why you should still be reading comic books in 2020.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has officially been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive at People Magazine.

The Avengers are getting a robotic upgrade in the new Marvel Comics limited series Avengers Mech Strike.

The costume Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee wore for his cameo appearance in Spider-Man is being auctioned.

