Did you know the new Hot Toys figure of Miles Morales from the new Spider-Man game comes with Spider-Cat? Who will be at the center of a Black Lightning spin-off series? Will WandaVision get its own documentary series? What Batman story does Zack Snyder desperately want to turn into a movie? How many signatures are on a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch shared some images with the actors playing her sons on the series.

The new Ms. Marvel series from Marvel Studios and Disney+ may have already started production in Atlanta.

God of War art director Raf Grassetti created a rendering of Miles Morales in honor of the new video game.

The CW has ordered a backdoor pilot for a Black Lightning spin-off focusing on the character of Painkiller.

DC Films logo

Former DC Executive Editor of Global Publishing/Digital Strategy Marie Javins is now the DC Editor-in-Chief.

Moon Knight hired Gregory Middleton (Watchmen) as cinematographer with production beginning in 2021.

Before Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released today, Insomniac Games spoofed a Shaquille O’Neal meme.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Captain America star Chris Evans is participating in an online celebrity auction.

