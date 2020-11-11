Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land

Want to read a new Young Hellboy miniseries? How is Marvel tying up some loose ends in the X-Men comics? How does Spider-Man: Miles Morales pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Black Lives Matter? Will WandaVision arrive in December? Why is there a Batmobile clock that costs over $29,000? What is Comic Book Guy‘s full name in The Simpsons? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

X-Men Legends Cover

The new X-Men: Legends comic book series will tie up loose plot threads that have been nagging fans for years.

In case you didn’t hear, you’ll be able to export your Spider-Man PS4 save files to Spider-Man: Remastered.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Black Lives Matter

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a special Black Lives Matter mural and a new unlockable suit in Harlem.

Insomniac Games also paid tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in the Spider-Man game.

Here’s a look at some unreleased footage from an abandoned Daredevil video game in the works back in 2003.

Spider-Man: Remastered reference meant to teaseapparently removed a Marvel’s Avengers video game.

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land

Mike Mignola is bringing back Little Red in the four-issue miniseries Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales boasts a large number of features to help those with special accessibility needs.

