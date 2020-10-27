Want a first look at J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales game? What is the proper pluralization of Cyclops if you meet multiple versions in the multiverse? Want to see The Batman shooting in Chicago earlier this week? Who else was in the running to lead the Moon Knight series? Who is playing Eclipso and Shade on Stargirl next season? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new video from Spider-Man: Miles Morales showing us the game version of J. Jonah Jameson.

Miriam-Webster finally cleared up how to pluralize “Cyclops” in case you get stuck in the X-Men multiverse.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has an idea of how to improve the suit in the first movie, and it’s great?

What happened to the Marvel TV series Damage Control about dealing with superhero action destruction?

Marvel Comics artist Alex Ross addresses the new Iron Man design featured in the 2020 comic book run.

Nick Tarabay (The Expanse) and Jonathan Cake (The Affairwill play) Eclipso and Shade on Stargirl.

Game Informer has a big cover story on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including some of the concept art.

HBO Max’s new Green Lantern series will be written like a TV show with the production quality of a movie.

