Want a glimpse at Red Hood in the third season of Titans? What updates are coming up for Marvel’s Avengers? Is it too early for the Spider-Verse to come to the MCU? Did you know Blade was being developed as a TV series before Mahershala Ali came along? Where has The Batman been shooting in Chicago? Which Marvel movie moments were lifted straight from Marvel Comics? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices trailer honoring National Native American Heritage Month.

Crystal Dynamics says new expansions for Marvel’s Avengers will add new villains, enemies, gear and more.

Here’s a fantastic reunion for the voice cast of X-Men: The Animated Series, the beloved show from the 1990s.

Marvel’s Hawkeye series will be shot at Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studios when it begins production later this year.

Comic Book Resources thinks that WandaVision will bring a new Vision to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It sounds like production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finished ahead of schedule just last week.

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans. Seasons 1 and 2 stream November 1st on @hbomax (US). #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Pm5riPShNb — DCTitans (@DCTitans) October 26, 2020

Here’s a first look at Curran Walters as Jason Todd suited up as Red Hood in the third season of Titans.

Amazon paid tribute to The Boys production designer Arv Grewal, who passed away unexpectedly this week.

