What’s in the latest update for Marvel’s Avengers? Who has just joined the cast of Superman & Lois? Could Marvel be hinting at an origin change for Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver‘s powers? Who might be the frontrunner to play Cyclone in Black Adam? Is Amber Heard partaking in Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots? Does John Walker get the Captain America moniker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC Comics artist Chad Hardin shows how to draw Wonder Woman in a new DC Comics Art Academy video.

Warner Bros. game Gotham Knights has set up a server on the chat program Discord for fans to keep up with.

Rio Morales is making waves in the community, but she's always got time for her son. See the two catch up in this slice-of-life moment from Marvel's New York. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/G9RIFk1VBs — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 22, 2020

Here’s another Spider-Man: Miles Morales promo featuring a text exchange with Miles and Rio Morales.

A new update for Marvel’s Avengers includes Tachyon Rifts and temporal anomalies to spice things up a bit.

SyFy Wirte takes a look back at Frank Miller‘s The Dark Knight Returns in the latest Behind the Panel.

Degrassi star Stacey Farber has joined the cast of Superman & Lois as recurring character Leslie Larr.

Production designer Ryan Lang showed how they planned the bigfinal battle for Avengers: Infinity War.

The Wakanda Files book teases the source of the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver‘s powers may be genetic.



Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.