Want to see a Wolverine fan film where the mutant tries to get a haircut? Why does Spider-Man have a new two-piece suit with a cowl? Did you know it’s officially Wonder Woman Day? Have you heard about the new book The Wakanda Files? When will Warner Bros. make a decision about when to release Wonder Woman 1984? When can you get the second season of Doom Patrol on Blu-ray and DVD? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Wolverine visits a swanky barbershop to start afresh in human society in this fan film called Close Shave.

Swamp Thing star Henderson Wade says Matt Cable would have had the arc from Alan Moore’s comics.

"There's no 'right way' to be a hero." Peter and Miles share words of encouragement (and a few laughs) in this personal exchange between the two Spider-Men. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/BeR2bMtOMJ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 20, 2020

Here’s a text message conversation between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to hype the new PS5 game.

Robert Downey Jr. recalled that the original Iron Man helmet prop in the first movie nearly blinded him.

This video gets up and close with the massive new LEGO Batwing from Batman with the playset’s designer.

The Wakanda Files is a new in-world book that has information about the MCU from Shuri‘s own files.

Get a closer look at the new TRACK suit from Spider-Man: Miles Morales and yet another two-piece suit.

Warner Bros. will make a final decision about the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in the next couple weeks.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.