Want to see some new set photos and a video from The Batman? Who is distributing DC Comics now? What are some differences between The Boys TV series and the comics? Did you hear Miles Morales isn’t wearing Air Jordans in the new Spider-Man video game? Why did dressing up as Harley Quinn in Hubie Halloween get a news anchor fired? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist Alex Ross gave his take on Tim Burton‘s 1989 Batman movie and showed off some of his artwork.

DC Comics has made the decision to distribute their comic books solely through Lunar Distribution now.

Miles Morales is switching to adidas in the new #MilesMoralesPS5 Spider-Man game. ? pic.twitter.com/hs1RmpnPXW — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 14, 2020

It looks like Miles Morales won’t have Air Jordans in the new Spider-Man video game, but Adidas sneakers.

A video from the set of the second season of The CW’s Batwoman shows off Javicia Leslie‘s new Batmobile.

Here’s a video breaking down 19 of the big differences between Amazon’s The Boys series and the comic book.

DC Comics is bringing a new generation of heroes in 2021’s Future State. Here’s what to expect from the event.

Concept artist Deryl Braun shared some alternate designs for Demon Bear from Fox’s The New Mutants.

Sofia Hasmik has been cast in Superman & Lois as Smallville Gazette go-getter reporter Chrissy Beppo.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.