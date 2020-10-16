Who is this new Brazilian Wonder Woman from the DC Comics series Future State? Want to go behind the scenes of Hulu’s Helstrom? Have you seen the first WandaVision Funko POPs? Did you hear Daredevil is now in Fortnite? Want to see concept art of Demon Bear from The New Mutants? What did Sony Pictures say about recent Spider-Man 3 casting rumors? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a featurette going behind the scenes of the new Hulu series Helstrom, based on the Marvel comic book.

During the Smallville reunion at NYCC, actress Laura Vandervoort lamented a lack of Supergirl closure.

EMBIGGEN! ? Get to know Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. pic.twitter.com/leFnuCilck — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 12, 2020

Get to know Kamala Khan before she enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new Ms. Marvel series.

Milo Manara‘s controversial 2014 cover art for Spider-Woman #1 sold for over $37,000 at a recent auction.

Daredevil has joined the action in Fortnite, and you can get a look at some gameplay from Marvel Let’s Play.

Tatiana Maslany said she hasn’t been cast as She-Hulk, but could she just be playing coy until it’s official?

There’s a Brazilian Wonder Woman coming to DC Comics in the new Future State series of comics in 2021.

Superman and Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch revealed that production on The CW series begins next week.

