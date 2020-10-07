Do you want to see even more adult-oriented footage from The Boys? Did you hear the sixth and final season of Lucifer is now in production? Need a guide on how to get the most out of the virtual New York Comic-Con? Want to see some incredible life-size busts of Harley Quinn and The Joker? Will Gal Gadot appear as Wonder Woman in The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Comic Book Resources breaks down some of the differences between the Lucifer TV show and the comic books.

Speaking of Lucifer, co-showrunner Joe Henderson the sixth and final season has already started production.

Gotham Knights revealed a closer look at the costume Batgirl will be wearing in the upcoming video game.

A true hero dressed as The Hulk smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame and surrendered to police.

Ruby Rose recently appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed why she left The CW’s Batwoman series.

Batwoman has resumed production this week, and shooting may begin on Superman & Lois next week.

io9 has a sneak peek inside the upcoming book The Art and Making of X-Men: The Animated Series.

Zehra Fazal discussed playing Talia al Ghul in the new animated movie Batman: Death in the Family.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.