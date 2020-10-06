What is this Batwheels series coming to HBO Max? Did you hear Valiant will be relaunching their Harbinger comic in 2021? Why was the Justice League press tour weird for Henry Cavill? Are even more Spider-Man cast members from franchises past coming to Spider-Man 3? When can we expect M.O.D.O.K. to arrive on Hulu? What is The Boys spin-off series inspired by? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

For the Enter the Phoenix event, artist Javier Garrón shared a closer look at Phoenix Avengers designs.

John DiMaggio recently discussed reprising his role as Joker in the Batman: Death in the Family movie.

Valiant is relaunching Harbinger next summer with Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Robbi Rodriguez.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke says the upcoming spin-off series will take some cues from The G-Men comics.

Alex Ross discusses some of his best known Golden Age comic covers for Superman, The Flash and more.

Grant Morrison confirms the sequel to his Arkham Asylum graphic novel is shelved, but it is not dead.

Buckle up and put on your capes! ??? BATWHEELS, an all-new preschool animated show, is coming to @hbomax and @cartoonnetwork!https://t.co/qeCy7HPvup pic.twitter.com/rCqy0PzdK9 — DC Kids (@DCComicsKids) October 6, 2020

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced a new Cars-esque superhero pre-school series called Batwheels.

Would you like to see Martian Manhunter‘s story continue elsewhere after Supergirl comes to an end?

