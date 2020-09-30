Want to see a clip from Batman: Death in the Family? Why are Batwoman and Supergirl pausing production so soon after restarting? Will John Wesley Shipp return to The Flash despite his Crisis on Infinite Earths fate? Why does Peter Parker look younger in Spider-Man: Remastered for the PlayStation 5? Did you hear Milestone Comics are out for digital purchase now? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

TThe Clan of the grumpies from the Earth 11.? #Batfamily pic.twitter.com/X0Vzr8ZvAm — Otto Schmidt (@OttoSchmidt72) September 26, 2020

Comic artist Otto Schmidt‘s latest drawing swaps the sexes of the most famous members of the Bat-Family.

Gotham alum Alex Morf has joined season two of Batwoman as longtime Batman villain Victor Zsasz.

Here’s a new clip from the upcoming interactive DC Comics animated movie Batman: Death in the Family.

John Wesley Shipp has confirmed Jay Garrick will return to The Flash despite Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Karl Urban posted this photo to announced that John Noble will be making an appearance on The Boys.

Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3, by Grant Morrison & Yanick Paquette, finally arrives March 9, 2021.

Here’s the stylish opening credits sequence for Batman: Death in the Family, which arrives on October 13.

Production on Supergirl, Batwoman, and more is paused due to a sudden shortage of rapid COVID-19 testing.

