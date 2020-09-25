Captain America - John Krasinski DeepFake

What’s in store for the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom season finale in October? What did The Flash series from the 1990s get canceled? What are some of the most over-powered attacks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will you rewatch Man of Steel when it hits HBO Max next month? Want to see a documentary about the history of The Joker? How are the ratings for the second season of The Boys? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a sneak peek at Part 2 of the new “Generations” two-part episode of Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

Speaking of which, the synopsis for the season finale of Spider-Man: Maximum Venom has been revealed.

Aya Cash has some cool superpowers, but it looks like The Boys actress could use some practice on The Floss.

Despite strong critical reviews and ratings, network politics influenced the cancellation of 1990’s The Flash.

Here’s another look behind the scenes of the making of the new Marvel’s Avengers video game, available now.

Valero Schiti revealed character designs for the upcoming SWORD comic relaunch on Marvel’s official website.

Here’s an impressive DeepFake with John Krasinski taking the place of Chris Evans as Captain America.

DC Comics has a first look at Alys Arden and Jacquelin De Leon‘s Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend.

