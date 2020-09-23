Superhero Bits: ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game Patch Fixing Tons of Problems, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Casting Details & More
Posted on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
What did Melissa Benoist have to say about Supergirl coming to an end next year? How many problems does the new patch for Marvel’s Avengers need to fix? Did you hear the process for getting Marvel and DC Funko POPs exclusives for NYCC next month? What do relationship therapists think of the relationships in Guardians of the Galaxy? Why did John Glover play both versions of Dr. Sivana in the Shazam! movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ?? el mayarah ? @supergirlcw
Melissa Benoist posted this to Instagram after the announcement that Supergirl would be ending next year.
If you want any of the Marvel or DC Comics exclusive Funko POPs from NYCC, you’ll have to enter a lottery.
Hasbro announced a new line of retro style Marvel action figures designed after classic comic character looks.
A new patch for Marvel’s Avengers is apparently fixing over 1,000 problems that players found in the game.
Alex Ross discusses his history working on Earth X and developing the story for the new Marvel’s X series
Supergirl co-star Nicole Maines wrote a thank you to fans and the creators of the series now that it’s ending.
New Sinister 6 Poster! The project finally comes to a finish. This was one of the most exciting pieces to work on during all this Covid bullshit. With everything being delayed and no hype in the air I was feeling unmotivated to draw. But you guys were really loving the Sinister 6 villains so here we are. I know Vulture should be in there but it's a bit more fun to have all new guys haha. Let me know your thoughts and big props @stark46192 for the epic logo!
Aritst Jackson Caspersz created a poster for a Spider-Man: Sinister Six movie and even cast the villains.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirms that she’s back to work shooting Marvel’s Loki series on set down in Atlanta.
