What did Melissa Benoist have to say about Supergirl coming to an end next year? How many problems does the new patch for Marvel’s Avengers need to fix? Did you hear the process for getting Marvel and DC Funko POPs exclusives for NYCC next month? What do relationship therapists think of the relationships in Guardians of the Galaxy? Why did John Glover play both versions of Dr. Sivana in the Shazam! movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Melissa Benoist posted this to Instagram after the announcement that Supergirl would be ending next year.

If you want any of the Marvel or DC Comics exclusive Funko POPs from NYCC, you’ll have to enter a lottery.

Hasbro announced a new line of retro style Marvel action figures designed after classic comic character looks.

A new patch for Marvel’s Avengers is apparently fixing over 1,000 problems that players found in the game.

Alex Ross discusses his history working on Earth X and developing the story for the new Marvel’s X series

Supergirl co-star Nicole Maines wrote a thank you to fans and the creators of the series now that it’s ending.

Aritst Jackson Caspersz created a poster for a Spider-Man: Sinister Six movie and even cast the villains.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw confirms that she’s back to work shooting Marvel’s Loki series on set down in Atlanta.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.