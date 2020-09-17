Want to see how to draw Ghost Rider? When will Spider-Man: Miles Morales be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4? What can fans expect from the third season of the Big Hero 6 animated series? What’s the reported reason Ray Fisher decided to lash out at Warner Bros.? Is Songbird appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist Doaly sat down for Marvel to teach all the aspiring artists out there how to draw the flaming Ghost Rider.



The Eisner and GLAAD award-winning BOOM! Studios series Lumberjanes will come to an end in December.

Jerad S. Marantz shared a better look at concept art for what’s actually a Kingdom Come design of Batman.

It appears production on Marvel’s new Loki series is gearing up to start production again down in Atlanta, GA

Here are some of the Easter eggs you might have missed in the Marvel crossover event happening in Fortnite.

HBO Max is celebrating Batman Day this weekend with a collection of Dark Knight-related programming.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales release date has been revealed, and there’s an Ultimate Edition coming too.

Big Hero 6 executive producers addressed changing dynamics in the Disney XD show’s upcoming third season.

