Want to see the schedule so for the virtual New York Comic-Con in October? Why did The Boys second season switch to a weekly release schedule? Who is playing Safiyah Sohail in the second season of Batwoman? Why did Zachary Levi think Dwayne Johnson would make him miss out on being cast in the Shazam! movie? Was Suicide Squad ever R-rated? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

New York Comic-Con is going virtual this year with MCM Comic-Con Online, and here’s what’s scheduled.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears to be back in production, and a set video spotted U.S. Agent.

Our own Peter Sciretta visited Avengers Station in Las Vegas for his Ordinary Adventures YouTube series.

It would appear that production may also be resuming on what’s left of Marvel’s WandaVision series as well.

Phil Saunders has tons of Hulkbuster concept art for Avengers: Age of Ultron, and here’s another one.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke says it was the show’s producers who chose the new weekly release plan.

A new featurette looks at the visual effects used to create the blur of The Cw’s Scarlet Speedster himself, The Flash.

The second season of The CW’s Batwoman has added Shivaani Ghai as the mysterious villain Safiyah Sohail.

