Want to go behind the scenes of Marvel’s Avengers? When will the second part of Lucifer‘s fifth season be available? Who does Christopher Nolan think should play Green Lantern? Want to see Marvel’s art tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman? Which Justice League star has come out in support of Ray Fisher? What other Marvel movies did Brie Larson audition for? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s 10-minute inside look at the making of Marvel’s Avengers, which is now available for you to purchase.

Marvel’s Contest of Champions “Rise of X” update has Professor X and Apocalypse in Dawn of X gear.

DC Comics artist Dan Mora drew a comic book version of Robert Pattinson as The Batman just for funsies.

Lucifer writer/executive producer Chris Rafferty doesn’t know when the second part of season 5 will be done.

Since only the first three episodes of The Boys season 2 are out, you have some time to catch up on season 1.

Speaking of The Boys, fans are review-bombing season 2 because they’re upset about the new release schedule.

Marvel concept artist Phil Saunders shared an alternate design for Hulkbuster with weirder proportions.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available for purchase, and it’s now also PlayStation’s most downloaded beta ever.

