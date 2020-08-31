Want to dig into the animated history of Superman? How will players unlock new characters in Marvel’s Avengers and will crossplay be available right away? Will The Boys deal with the pandemic in the third season? Want to hear a track from the Wonder Woman 1984 score and find out how long the movie might be? Why might Jeffrey Dean Morgan not be able to join The Boys season 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a look back at the long animated history of Superman from a longer documentary about the superhero.

Square Enix revealed new heroes in Marvel’s Avengers will be arrive in Battle Passes but won’t cost money.

A cosplayer recreated the final look of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 using nothing but some body paint.

Showrunner Eric Kripke says the current state of the world will influence the direction of The Boys season 3.

Here’s a fun promo for The Boys second season featuring a laser-eyed baby from Vought Shopping Network.

If you’re looking forward to crossplay on Marvel’s Avengers, it won’t be available when the game launches.

Concept artist Andy Park shared this keyframe art with Captain Marvel taking on Yon-Rogg in outer space.

The Walking Dead schedule and COVID-19 may prevent Jeffrey Dean Morgan from joining The Boys cast.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.