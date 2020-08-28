Why is The New Mutants creator Bob McLeod throwing shade at the movie on the day of release? Want to see what this Marvel crossover with Fortnite is like and how it’s considered canon? Want to listen to the soundtracks for the first two seasons of Harley Quinn? What drew Jeffrey Wright to Matt Reeves‘ script for The Batman? Did you know Ed Solomon had his name taken off the writing credits for X-Men? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Consider this when deciding whether to brave COVID to see THE NEW MUTANTS: the filmmakers couldn't even be bothered in the 3 years it sat on a shelf to spell co-creator Bob McLeod's name correctly. pic.twitter.com/gBim4oKh3g — Amazing Spider-Talk (@SupSpiderTalk) August 28, 2020

The New Mutants co-creator Bob McLeod is pretty frustrated with the overall production of the Fox movie.

James Gunn thanked Marvel Studios for dropping “the” from Eternals and giving it to The Suicide Squad.

Marvel did a live play session of the new Fortnite crossover event The Nexus War to show what it’s all about.

Also, in case you didn’t hear, this big Marvel crossover in Fortnite is officially part of comic book continuity.

God of War art director Raf Grassetti did a great mock-up of what Hawkman could look like in Black Adam.

WaterTower has released Jefferson Friedman‘s soundtracks for both seasons of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn.

Zachary Levi shared this fanmade poster for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, and it even has Sinbad on it.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow ends with Lex Luthor‘s scheme destroyed, but it teases a possible sequel.

